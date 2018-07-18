Harold John Klassen, 74, of Aberdeen, ID, went home to be with His Lord and Saviour, Thursday, July 12, 2018. He was born May 18, 1944 to the late Otto and Eunice (Buchanan) Klassen. He was the second of eight children: Stanley (late Susan), Trudy (John) Saint Vincent, Charles (Sallye), late Wallace (Sue), Cathy (Ed) Hadley, Martha (Rob) Rochon, Ted (Ruth).

Harold married the love of his life, Joan Elaine Hamilton, on June 6, 1964. Together they had four children, Michael (Shelley), Kristine (Kevin) Burgemeister, Philip (Anna), Daryl (Trina). They lived their lives for Christ and raised their children to love and serve their Lord.

Harold lived his life to glorify the Lord, serve and help others and support his community. He not only owned his own businesses on Main Street, but also supported the other businesses in his little town. He wanted to see his little town of Aberdeen thrive. His clinic and restaurants in Aberdeen were a picture of his loving, generous, caring heart. It showed his desire to help and serve others.

One of his greatest joys was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He wanted to have everyone in his home. Serving them his fresh garden food, making milkshakes and enjoying their company brought deep joy to his heart.

His legacy would urge others to come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as their Saviour, live for Him, serve and help all in need, support and love your family and enjoy the life God has given you.

The viewing was at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID, Monday, July 16, 5 to 7 o’clock p.m.

The funeral services was at Aberdeen Middle School, 268 S 4th St W, Aberdeen, ID, Tuesday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m., viewing from 9 to 10:15. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.