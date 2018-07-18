Marie Vaughan, Jacobson, Zahl, 94, went to be with the Lord July 4, 2018, in Gresham, OR. She was born in Stockton, CA, May 23, 1924, to James and Mary Bessie Vaughan, the third of four children.

Marie graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in American Falls, ID, in 1942 and attended business school in Salt Lake City, UT. Later, while working in the finance office at the Wendover Air-Force base in Wendover, UT, she met her first husband, QL “Jake” Jacobson. They lived in Seaside, CA, and later moved to Monmouth, OR, where they owned and operated Monmouth Furniture Co. for 30 years while they raised their family of five children. She was a longtime member of Monmouth First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. After the death of her first husband, Marie married William Zahl and moved back to American Falls, ID, where she was a longtime member of Pocatello Bible Church. She was also an enterstomal therapist for many years, encouraging and caring for patients and also helping to organize the Oregon Ostomy Association, which she served as the first president.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and aunt encouraging and praying for her family. She was also an encouragement and friend to many. Most of all, Marie loved her Lord and sought to serve Him and share Him with others.

In the last years of her life she was privileged to be surrounded by her “second family” who were wonderful caregivers during her declining years as she struggled with memory loss. What a huge blessing they have been to the entire family.

Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, QL “Jake” Jacobson, her second husband, William Zahl, and her daughter, Linda Reeves.

Survivors include her children, son-in-law, Roger Reeves; Krista (Gene) Thompson; Kerry Landles; Kim (Don) Christensen; Todd (Tamarya) Jacobson; step-daughter, Tony Jensen; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 25, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 201 S Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR, 97304, with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St, Independence, OR, 97351.

Donations may be made in her name to The Gideons International, an organization that places Bibles Worldwide, www2.gideons.org.

Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family, www.farnstrommortuary.com.