Zoning change made for lots on Bingham Ave.

Aberdeen City Council members, at the meeting held Tuesday, July 10, approved a zoning change on several lots behind Ireland Bank and Health West, from highway commercial to industrial, to allow manufacturing on those lots. Those lots are on block 50, lots one through six.

A public hearing was held prior to the council meeting and Planning and Zoning approved a special use permit for a company to put in a hay pellet manufacturing business. Planning and Zoning then recommended the zone change.

Ordinance 315 was read once by attorney Garrett Sandow…

