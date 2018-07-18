Tariffs, trade wars have effect on Power County

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Raised tariffs and trade wars between the United States and other countries are having their effects felt in Power County.

A coalition of representatives from the offices of Sen. Jim Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, and Rep. Mike Simpson came to American Falls on Thursday, July 12, to hear how the higher tariffs on goods coming into the United States has affected local agriculture.

The main problem, said business owners and managers at the meeting, is not so much that the products they are exporting have had retaliatory tariffs placed on them, but that their buyers have started looking elsewhere for products because they are uncertain what is going to happen in the United States.

Some producers also have to pay more…

