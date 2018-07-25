ITD lists options on busy intersection

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Idaho Transportation Department returned to American Falls on Tuesday, July 17, to talk again about the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and the Highway 39 bypass. At two different sessions that day, ITD presented five different scenarios for the intersection to gauge what locals thought would be the best solution.

ITD came once earlier to generate more ideas for the intersection. That meeting was an important step in creating ideas for the intersection, said Dan Harelson with ITD. For example, ITD was not aware…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!