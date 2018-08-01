Diesel Technician/General Labor

DIESEL TECHNICIAN
Diesel Depot in Aberdeen, ID is currently seeking a full-time diesel mechanic. Applicants need to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working on medium and heavy duty trucks. Knowledge of Cummins Insite, CAT ET, and CAT SIS is a plus. Must have own tools and be able to work overtime as needed. Must be able to keep a clean/organized work area and take pride in your work. Pay is DOE and benefits are available after probationary period.
Please call Kevin at 208-397-4138 or email Service@diesel-depot.com for more information.
TRUCK DETAIL TECHNICIAN/
GENERAL LABOR
Diesel Depot is looking for a full-time detail technician. Must be able to work well with others, have an eye for detail, and be able to perform multiple tasks at once. Applicant needs to have some tools, be able to climb on large trucks, work in warm and cold weather and work overtime as needed. Cutting torch and welding experience is a plus but not a must. Pay is DOE and benefits are available after probationary period.
Please call Vincent at 208-397-4138 or email Vincent.t@diesel-depot.com for more information.