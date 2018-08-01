Donald Henry Giesbrecht went to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours of Sunday, July 29. He was 86.

We are deeply grateful for the quick and compassionate efforts of the Power County EMTs and first responders.

Lord willing there will be a viewing on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the American Falls High School.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8. Graveside at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.