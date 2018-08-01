July 21, 1934 to July 26, 2018

Dan Wray Hegsted was born as the third of five children to Alton and Ida (Gilson) Hegsted on July 21, 1934 in Sugar City, ID. He was fortunate to grow up near grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed warm relationships while learning to hunt, fish and work. He especially liked hunting ducks with his grandfather who was nearly blind, but could still shoot ducks “by sound.” As a young man, Dan traveled to school in an open truck and froze his ears so profoundly that he was deaf for a number of months. The family spent time during the summers caring for a family ranch near Kilgore, ID.

The depression changed the lives of the Hegsted family who moved to Aberdeen, ID, when Dan was in fifth grade for better employment opportunities. There he made many friends, and a few of them began taking Dan to the LDS Church which was where his parents were members. With the help of a wonderful Bishop, Dan became active in the LDS Church.

Dan was taught to work by his mother. He was always able to find work with the local farmers hauling hay and harvesting. Everyone wanted to hire the son of Ida. Before he turned 15, he began working at Valley Supply (a grocery store) and would begin to manage that store while still attending high school. This was a blessing in his life.

Fishing, hunting and playing with his buddies occupied much of his spare time, but he finally noticed Evelyn Phillips and told his friends he would marry her. They laughed saying she was too good for him, but he succeeded. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 17, 1955 and started a very long love affair. Throughout his professional life, Dan continued to manage and work in the grocery business and later in the life insurance business with New York Life.

They were blessed with two children, Vivian Dian (Dennis) Bowman and Daniel Mark (Deann/Dede) Hegsted, and six grandchildren, Jacob Allen (Melissa Mae) Humpherys, Danielle (Eric Randall) Larsen, Jon David (Shirlee Beth) Hegsted, Cynthia Lynn (Daniel Joel) Lund, Anna Hegsted, and Sara (Samuel Alan) Mitchell. He now has ten great-grandchildren: Katelyn Michelle Humpherys, Makenzie Paige Humpherys, Boston Cole Humpherys, Dallin Jace Humpherys, Berkley Sage Humpherys, Kenneth Wray Lund, Hailey Dee Larsen, Lyndee Jane Larsen, Ian Daniel Larsen, and Emma Jean Mitchell. Dan loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dan remained active in church and served in several Bishoprics and High Councils and also served as Bishop. He was an Ordinance Worker with Evelyn at the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. He loved to talk to people, make friends and when the opportunity arose, to counsel them. Dan was a great teacher and speaker in church and was a favorite speaker at many funerals.

Dan loved serving his friends and families. He enjoyed taking food and gifts to neighbors and being involved in their lives. He would grow extra vegetables in his gardens to take to all the widows in the ward and neighborhood.

Dan never lost his love for work. He was happiest when he was working a project at his beloved cabin in Island Park or his “gentlemen farm” in Chubbuck. He loved when others would come help him complete the project. In the last weeks of his life, he was still planning work projects for both the cabin and the farm and was frustrated with his inability to get back to work.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Donna Hall; two brothers, David and Merlin Hegsted; and his wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his oldest brother, Lyle Hegsted, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dan passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in his home where he had requested that he be allowed to remain. The family is grateful for his loving and kind caregivers who spent countless hours with him so he could stay at home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel on 300 E. Chapel Rd. in Pocatello. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home at 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, in Pocatello and on Saturday one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will follow the funeral at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.