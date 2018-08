Merlon Phillips, 83, husband of Fern Elaine Phillips, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018 in Blackfoot, ID.

Services were held Friday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior.

Burial followed at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com, 208-233-1500.