Blood drive in Aberdeen tomorrow

Critical call for type O blood donors

Red Cross will be in Aberdeen Thursday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 149 West Central, LDS Aberdeen Church, for a blood drive. Contact Shirley Beck to make an appointment or for more information at 208-844-0027.

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July. Still, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types…

