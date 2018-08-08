Great Rift Business Development Organization reorganizes board

The print edition of this story failed to recognize Aberdeen as a city that contributes to the Great Rift Business Development Organization.

The Great Rift Business Development Organization, a local economic development nonprofit, recently reorganized its board leadership, said Kristen Jensen, executive director.

Dirk Driscoll of Driscoll Brothers was appointed president, and Mark Lupo of Idaho Power was appointed vice president. They were appointed for two year terms. Dan Hammond of the American Falls City Council, who has served in the secretary position for 11 years, will continue his post.

Driscoll replaces Stuart Pankratz, who served as president for 11 years. The board recently rewrote the bylaws of the organization so those in leadership positions on the board would not need to serve so long, Jensen said. Pankratz, who wrote the original grant for the organization, had planned on stepping down, Jensen said.

Lupo replaces Mary Leisy on the board. Both Driscoll and Lupo have served on the board for several years. There are now some vacancies on the board. Jensen has talked to some people who are interested in taking on board responsibilities, although anyone who would like to be considered for board appointments can contact her at 208-380-1719.

The Great Rift Business Development Organization started 12 years ago with a grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce. It is supported through that grant, as well as funds from Power County (which also administers the grant), the cities of Aberdeen, American Falls and Rockland, Simplot, Idaho Power, and the Power County Development Authority.

