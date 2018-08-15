School plant facility levy election will be Tuesday, Aug. 28

Aberdeen School District patrons will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 28, to vote on continuing the plant facility levy that patrons voted into place five years ago. This year’s vote will be for ten years. The levy amount of $275,000 will provide the funds to continue maintaining the Aberdeen school buildings as they have been currently maintained. This levy and the assessment are the same as in previous years.

During the last five years the plant facility levy funds have provided a new roof on the high school gym and the chimney was repaired. New lighting was also placed in the high school gym. The high school …

