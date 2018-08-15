Madison Leigh Dean Our beautiful Madison Leigh Dean passed away on Thursday, Aug. 9, in American Falls, ID, as the result of a tragic accident. She was born May 24, 1996 in Arlington, TX, and at the age of two moved with her family to Pocatello, ID. As a child she loved being outside and participating in 4-H programs. One of her favorite memories was when her mom picked her up from elementary school on horseback. Madison attended Pocatello High School and graduated from Aberdeen High in 2014. During high school she excelled at volleyball and golf at both schools. In Aberdeen, she helped her golf team win district finals and achieve second place at state. Madison blossomed during her time in Aberdeen. She was welcomed there with loving arms and quickly became adored by all who knew her. Madison cherished her dad and loved traveling with him to medical missions in Peru. She blessed people’s lives around the world. Following high school she attended Utah State University, studying landscape architecture. The highlight of her college years was a call to serve and labor in the Morristown New Jersey mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2015-2017. During her time as a missionary she had the opportunity to travel the mission and train other missionaries. She loved everything about missionary work and New Jersey – which she considered one of the greatest places in the world. Madison loved nature, working on the farm, camping, skiing, traveling, hammocking, the mountains, the ocean, bow fishing, cinematography, adventures, movies, music and concerts. Madison loved life. She particularly loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was incredibly witty and more than anything loved to laugh and make people laugh, She was sarcastic and would tease and joke with family and friends at every opportunity. Madison had a deep love for her Savior. She returned with honor. She is survived by her parents, Denise Wahlen (Kim) and Jeffrey Dean (Nancy); siblings, Adam Dean (Tabatha), Kirsten Marshall (McKay), and Alisha Dean; step-siblings, Angie (Chandler), Jill (Shannon), Hailey (Marc), Tanner, Garrett (Mauri), Whitney (Austin), Connor and Hunter; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A viewing was held Monday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the LDS chapel in Aberdeen, ID. Following the viewing on Tuesday the funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

