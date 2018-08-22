Edwin Bennett Alston

Edwin Alston passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 in Mesa, AZ, from a stroke.

He was born to Alvin and Rebecca Alston in Alamosa, CO, on Nov. 3, 1921. At the age of four years old, his family moved to Idaho and he was raised in the Rockland Valley and American Falls area. Ed is the second of six children, Alvin (deceased), Alta Mae Curtis (deceased), John (deceased) Jean (Walter) Mauch and Joyce Crockett.

On a beautiful day in July 1941, Ed saw Ethel Brumfield walking down the street and knew that was the girl for him. He arranged for a friend to introduce them and the rest is history. Ed and Ethel were married Oct. 19, 1941. Four children were born to their union: Judy (Tom), Arizona; Richard (Elfie), Washington; Shari (Ray), Pocatello; Tim (Marcie), Pocatello.

Ed was a master at welding and problem solving for trucks and farm equipment. He also spent many miles driving truck throughout his life. Ed is a veteran of the United States Army, stationed on Okinawa and in Korea as part of the 34th Engineers Combat Battalion.

For the last year and a half, Ed and Ethel have enjoyed the sunshine while living in Mesa, AZ.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship Church, 329 Harrison Street, American Falls, ID. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.