Jake Frank, 64, of American Falls, ID, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, after a courageous fight for his life.

A Colorado native, Jake was the ninth child out of 10 born to the late Eva and Jacob Frank of Sterling, CO. Due to his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors, Jake made a career with the Colorado Division of Wildlife. With 30 years of service, he was a DOW Agent/Officer who proudly devoted his life to protecting, serving and caring for the valuable natural resources throughout the State of Colorado. During his time as a game warden, Jake received numerous awards and honors, the highlight of which was receiving the 2005 “Best Creative Idea” award celebrating spring developments on his wildlife areas.

Jake married the love of his life, Pam, in early summer of 2001 in Livermore, CO, and together the two retired and settled in American Falls in 2008. Jake believed in the value of hard work and signing your name to everything you did. He loved to work with his hands and was his happiest when he could be in his woodshop building everything from a candle holder to a handcrafted pine bed.

Jake had a true love of fly fishing and cherished the times he got to play with his grandchildren. He proudly kept the title of “Grand Champion” of the family’s yearly cornhole competition and you could always find Jake relaxing in the evening by watching the sunset with Bob Seeger playing on the radio.

Jake is survived by: his loving wife and soul-mate, Pam Frank; his son, Justin Frank; granddaughter, Croix; great-grandson, Greyson; his daughter, Jamie Berry, her husband, Jeremiah, granddaughter Morgan; his daughter, Melissa Miller, her husband, Steve; his son, Shawn Tischendorf, his wife, Elizabeth, granddaughter Breanna, grandson Josh.

In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Pam Frank at 2587 Sparks Lane, American Falls, ID, 83211. (All contributions will be applied to medical expenses). Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.