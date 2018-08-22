Watch out Idaho, here comes money

Letter to the editor

To the editor,

The 2018 Idaho governor’s race suggests a paraphrase of the famous first line of the “Communist Manifesto”: “Progressives of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but Idaho’s chains!”

The governor’s race here is not taking place in a corner. Idaho has a reputation, and you can bet that the right-thinking people from far beyond our borders see an opportunity to open purses and bring enlightenment to the gun-toting, Bible-quoting, overbreeding, white male chauvinistic, flag-waving Idaho masses. How? Put a Democratic governor in office. And this goal is entirely apart from any personal or ideological characteristic of the candidate.

So, watch out, Idaho…here comes the money!

Monty Ledford