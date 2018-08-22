City appeals special use permit granted last month

After meeting with Chris Pratt of Green Gold Development and the Rowburys, the Aberdeen City Council appealed the special use permit granted to Green Gold Development last month. They added some phrases to the special use permit and then approved the new permit.

Present at the meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 14, were mayor Larry Barrett, and council members Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer. Council member Denise Wahlen was absent.

City attorney Garrett Sandow said the meeting held recently was a very good meeting and both sides had good questions and …

