Avoid GMO foods at all cost

Letters to the editor

To the editor,

Caution: Caution! Caution! Caution!

National NEWS Aug. 10, 2018 NBC with Lester Holt:

A jury awarded $289 million to a Mr. Johnson, dying from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma he got as a school groundskeeper due to use of Monsanto’s weed-killer ROUND-UP. His attorney’s proved that Monsanto knew for decades their product caused health risks to humans and kept this from the public.

There are currently about 5,000 cases suing Monsanto. In 2015 the World Health Organization stated the chemical used in ROUND-UP, glyphosate, “is probably carcinogenic to humans”.

A speaker on Bioniers, a program on Link-TV gave statistics on this GMO, linking it to autism and predicted one-half of all USA children will have autism by 2050. 50%!!

A few years ago I had a running discussion in this newspaper over use of ROUND-UP in our middle school classrooms in American Falls.

This paper opted to stop printing continued discussion which is a sad event in journalism, which should promote healthy discussion and opposing opinions.

I’m 72 years old. So my life is mostly spent but I try so hard to caution all loved ones, including my community, especially child-bearing adults and children and babies, consume non-GMO foods, milk, drinks, oils. Corn, soybeans, and sugar from Idaho beets are ROUND-UP treated.

Jennie Conley

