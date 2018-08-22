A.F. council talks youth center, dog park

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Bob Schreiber, with the Gerald Fehringer Youth Center, appeared before the American Falls City Council in its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15, to thank the city for its continued support of the center.

The center, now in its 39th year, provides a place for recreation for young people in American Falls. It is open in the afternoons and is located in the basement of the Power County Extension Office. The city and the county, along with …

