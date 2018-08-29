Dec. 19, 1929 – Aug. 25, 2018

Edward George Jensen, age 88, of Pocatello, ID, passed away following an illness at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

George was born Dec. 19, 1929 in Rexburg, ID, to John David and IdaBelle Jensen. He was the youngest of four children. At the age of 11, he lost both of his parents in a train/car accident and moved to Victor, ID, where he was raised by his uncle Jim Kay.

He graduated from Teton High School in 1947 and married his high school sweetheart, Delila Myrle Higbee, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1948. They moved to Pocatello and later to American Falls where they raised their four sons.

George worked in the food and grocery industry for 47 years. He started with Pacific Fruit and Produce in Pocatello, then managed grocery stores in American Falls and Aberdeen before returning to Pocatello to work in management for Smith’s Food King Stores for the next 23 years before retiring in 1997.

Retirement didn’t suit his style so for fun he drove delivery truck for Cenex Land O Lakes Agronomy Company and later for Bingham Cooperative. He loved spending time behind the steering wheel of a big rig and working with his friends in the agricultural world.

George and Delila recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11, 2018. They enjoyed their time as youth dance instructors and spent many years attending square dance events making lifelong friends along the way. George loved fishing, hunting, bowling and motorcycle riding, but most of all spending time with friends and family.

He’s survived by: his wife of 70 years, Delila Myrle Jensen; four sons, David Jensen of Boise, ID, Kenneth (Vicki) Jensen of Twin Falls; James (Geneta) Jensen of Pocatello; Michael (Dena) Jensen of Blackfoot; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, John David and IdaBelle Jensen; brothers, Kay and Clark Jensen; sister Wanda Bessit; granddaughter Renea Jensen and grandson Barney Bunot.

George enjoyed having fun with everyone he met and will forever be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time with him. The Jensen family would like to thank employees of West Family Medical Practice, Portneuf Hospital and Encompass Hospice for their caring service.

A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home at 2005 South 4th Ave., in Pocatello, and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services to be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4010 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck. Concluding services will be held at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Pocatello.