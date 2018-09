Alicia Reyes Trevino, 60, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at her home in Aberdeen, ID.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Templo Emanuel, 280 Polk St., American Falls, ID. A viewing was from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services also at the church. Burial followed at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com.