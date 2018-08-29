Emergency access road completed

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

After years of preparation, American Falls now has an emergency access road to the Willow Bay Marina. The road connects the Highway 39 bypass outside of American Falls with Marina Road, but skirts the train tracks that cross Marina Road.

Several years ago, an ambulance could not get out to the marina where a man was having a heart attack, because a train was sitting on the tracks blocking marina road. The man eventually died. The city at that time started looking for a solution for …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!