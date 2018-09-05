Power County Public Defender Office Part Time Administrative Assistant.

Power County Public Defender Office is now accepting applications for a Part Time Administrative Assistant. Applications will be accepted until the vacant position is filled. Pay is $10 per hour. Strong computer skills required with experience in office organization and receptionist duties. Must be dependable and reliable with confidential information. Bilingual

in Spanish a plus. Applications may be found on Power County website or picked up at the

Power County Clerk’s Office. Please return applications with a resume to the Power County

Clerk’s Office by 5:00 pm on September 14, 2018.