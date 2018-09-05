USDA ARS Custodial Worker

“The premier food and agricultural research agency of USDA”
Position: Custodial Worker
Salary Range: $12.40 to $14.44 per hour
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Small Grains and Potato Germplasm Research Unit, in Aberdeen, Idaho, invites applications for a Custodial Worker position.
The incumbent will be expected to perform the full scope of custodial work. Clean shops, restrooms, laboratories, offices, and public use areas. Provide standard indoor rodent and insect control as needed. Use and maintain powered equipment such as industrial floor scrubbers and buffers. Maintain inventory of cleaning material and equipment; informing supervisor when supply order is needed. Move heavy furniture, boxes, and equipment in order to perform duties; ensuring safety regulations are adhered to throughout work activities.
This position requires a satisfactory background investigation and/or fingerprint check. Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959. This position is subject to a 1-year probationary period. Applicants must possess a valid motor vehicle or Commercial Driver’s License. Subject to successful completion of pre-employment medical examination. Moderately strenuous physical effort is required especially in moving and controlling heavy equipment. Work requires continual standing, bending, stooping and reaching, frequent lifting, carrying and moving objects weighing 20-50 pounds. Moderately heavy physical effort is typical. As required, the incumbent carries and sets up ladders for scaffolding, and works from ladders and scaffolds.
According to 5 CFR 330.401 the Custodial Worker position is restricted to preference eligibles as long as preference eligibles are available. The applicant must be an U.S. citizen.
This is a permanent full time position. A comprehensive benefits package is available.
Applicants should apply online at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/509337300.
The position is open immediately until September 12, 2018.
