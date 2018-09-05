Ben Cavaness, 75, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center from complications of Parkinson’s Disease Tuesday morning, Aug. 28, 2018. Ben was raised in Salmon, ID. He was one of five children of Jesse Faye and Ross Cavaness.
Ben served six years in the Army National Guard of Idaho while attending the University of Idaho, where he met and married his wife of 52 years, Linda (Suesz) Cavaness. He graduated with a B.A. in business and a juris doctorate. Ben and Linda lived 49 years in American Falls, ID, chosen for its good education reputation. They raised three children: Jenifer Cavaness-Williams, Jeffrey Cavaness, and Jaynee (Cavaness) Haygood. Ben practiced law and served as city attorney and as the Power County Prosecuting Attorney. Linda taught at William Thomas Middle School.
Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the farm he leased out, and coffee talks with the guys. He loved being busy and helping others. After retiring from his law practice, he served four overseas missions for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, three of them with Linda. He also volunteered with the Red Cross. Ben taught his children to love and serve others, to love animals, and to “leave the world better than when you found it.” His legacy is his three children and seven grandchildren who work for the betterment of the world.
Ben is survived by: his wife, Linda Cavaness; daughters, Jenifer Cavaness-Williams and Jaynee (Cavaness) Haygood; son, Jeff Cavaness; and a brother, David Cavaness. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Ian and Erin Williams, Ariyanna and Braydon Haygood, and Max, Amelia and Margaret Cavaness.
In lieu of flowers Ben would be honored if your memorials went to Hope House, PO Box 550, Marsing, Idaho 83639.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, Aug. 31, and the viewing was from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
I think many of us would agree, Ben Cavaness was never at a loss for words. Always prepared with a witty one-liner, or a story that was laden with laughter and life lessons. He found joy in conversation, be it with the high school coach, the local farmers, or even judges and senators. His smile was infectious and his heart was golden. He truly valued his community, but he valued the people even more. Like duct tape and gorilla glue, he connected with them through their stories and experiences. Able to bring people together through laughter and love. He accomplished more in his lifetime than many of us could imagine. From his mischievous childhood days growing up in Salmon, to his bus-driver-lumber-mill days of college, blessed by his family and career, and topping it off with global volunteerism. Ben led by example. As his children, we could’ve never asked for a better role-model. He was vulnerable as he shared with us the mistakes he’d made throughout his life. His life lessons were now ours to learn and grow from. There is great courage sharing one’s vulnerability. But it was this courage to share that brought him close to so many. Our family is grateful to have had him in our lives. He made the world brighter and better. It is our hope we can follow in his footsteps. One of Ben’s favorite quotes was “Leave it better than when you got there.” I’d like to think he did that with each of us in American Falls-for we are all a little better for having known him.