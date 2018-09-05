Mary Ann C. Hill, 80

Mary Ann Catherine Hill, 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at her home in Blackfoot.

Mary Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 20, 1938 to John and Irene Frisell Sender while John was a chief in the US Navy.

She was born on the east coast, and lived in Brooklyn, NY, Greenpoint NY, Yokuska, Japan, Tucson, AZ, Blackfoot, Aberdeen and Idaho Falls, ID, but spent most of her life in Long Beach and San Diego, CA. She attended schools there, including Wilson High School, then graduated from Dewey High School in Long Beach. She moved to Aberdeen in 2004, then moved to Blackfoot five years ago. In her younger years, she worked as a babysitter, usherette at a movie theater, at Hiram’s Snack Bar and as a First Aid CNA.

Through friends, Mary Ann met the love of her life, Kenneth Hill, on Feb. 2, 1957. They went to see a movie, and Mary Ann recalled that Ken was so shy, he couldn’t even look at her. They eloped to Las Vegas on Nov. 3, 1957. They later had a church wedding on July 5, 1959 because, she stated, “I just didn’t feel married.”

She was the proud mother of three children and identified as a homemaker. She and Ken decided she should stay home to raise the children and not work outside the home. Mary Ann was a member of Rancho Bernardo Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a Christian and considered her most important relationship was with her Lord, Jesus. She was raised Catholic and became a born-again Christian in 1988 and around the same time, her husband Ken received Jesus as his Lord and Savior. She loved reading the Bible and her favorite story was about Joseph in the Old Testament. She enjoyed singing to Jesus with her husband and no doubt they are singing together for eternity.

She loved fishing, playing cards and slot machines. She bowled on a league in Tucson and she helped with Meals on Wheels. Her favorite show was Family Feud. She loved McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with cheese, no sauce, extra onions, two large fries, NO SALT.

Mary Ann is survived by: her children, Ken D. Hill of Prescott, AZ, Teresa Hill of Escondido, CA, Mike (Janice) Hill of Blackfoot, ID, and Susie Flaherty-Faber of Nashville, TN; brother, Johnny Sender of Hesperia, CA; and sister, Rose Marie Cason of Long Beach, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joseph, Mary, Grace, Shoshannah, Josiah, Natanyah and Ketsiyah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken; and brothers, Jerry Sender and David Sender.

The family will meet with friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Hawker Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido, CA, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.