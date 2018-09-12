Donald Merritt Thornhill, 85, of American Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at home with loved ones by his side.

As per his wishes there will be no services. He wanted to keep it short and to the point in true Merritt fashion.

Merritt was born in American Falls to M.K. “Buster” and Josephine Thornhill on Sept. 19, 1932. He attended school in American Falls. He married Shirley Goddard on May 8, 1952 in American Falls. He owned and operated Indian Springs Natatorium for over 50 years.

Merritt is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, James Keith Thornhill.

Merritt is survived by: an Aunt Lois Herr; sister-in-law Karen Thornhill, two daughters, Jami Lee (Pat) Shanahan, and Jeddi Sue (Ron) Wagstaff; five grandchildren, Ryan (Jamie) Shanahan, Lucinda (Kasey) Poulson, Michael (Miriam) Shanahan, Jimmy (LettiJo) Wagstaff, Xana Wagstaff (Doug); nine great-grandchildren, Haiden, Konley, Senika, Memo, Adakai, Jacy, Maizy, Tripp, and Branch. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Fitch, and too many friends, family and loved ones to mention.

