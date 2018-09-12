A.F. council raises utility rates

by Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
The American Falls City Council officially raised utility rates in its Wednesday, Sept. 5 meeting. No residents came to comment on the rate increase at a public hearing before the council raised the rates.
For most homes, the increase will raise their utility rates $4.75 a month. A flyer went out to homes before the meeting…
