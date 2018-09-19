Power County Landfill full-time laborer

The Power County Landfill is hiring a full-time laborer at the Power County Transfer Station in American Falls. The job requires you to have transportation to and from the transfer site, and occasionally lift up to 50lbs. Experience with handling cash, issuing receipts, and basic mathematical skills preferred. Employee will be required to operate large machinery, training will be provided. Job Description and Applications are available at the Power County Clerk’s office. Applications will be accepted until job is filled.

