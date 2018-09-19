Joyce Claunch, 87

Joyce May Claunch passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

She was born July 17, 1931 in Pocatello, ID, to Joseph Lee and Anna Fifield May. When she was two the young family moved to the beautiful Rockland Valley, where she grew up and attended school. As the oldest of seven children, she spent her younger years assisting her parents in raising their growing family and working with them on their farm and at the family phone company. She loved the hard work on the dry farm, growing up in the valley and tending to the animals. She always had adventures to share about the many harrowing experiences, and enjoyable times she had in the Rockland Valley.

In 1953 she graduated from Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She married Everett (Bud) Claunch Jr. on Oct. 29, 1952 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They became the devoted parents of six children and raised their family in the Sterling, ID, area on a farm, where the children had an idyllic childhood and learned the virtues of hard work and family life. She worked hard on the farm and sustained her husband and cared lovingly for her family. Life on the farm was demanding and dirty, however she was always able to keep learning and cultural refinements a relevant part of her life. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, listener, food preserver, hostess, caregiver, seamstress, quilter, musician, and supported her children and spouse in all of their activities. She loved raising beautiful flowers and a large garden, which she then preserved to feed her family.

She held many church callings throughout her life, including serving a Senior mission in Jacksonville, FL, and working as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for seven years. She lived in her home in Springfield for 34 years, and she and dad worked hard to make it a bit of heaven on earth. Teaching at Aberdeen Elementary School for 14 years, and also playing and teaching piano lessons were an important part of her life. She loved being a grandmother, as much as she enjoyed being a mother to her own children. She nurtured, loved, and cared for many who spent time in her home.

As a lover of both secular and spiritual knowledge, she was a wonderful gospel doctrine teacher and prolific reader. She was very intelligent and excelled in researching, writing and editing many historical articles and writing ancestors’ biographies. She was a member of the DUP, taught 4-H, was a Boy Scout Merit Badge counselor, and Registrar for Voters. She spent many hours in service, doing genealogy and name extractions for temple work.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Carolyn.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Claunch (Lori), LeeAnn Hulet (Dennis), Janet Anderson (Larry), Sharon Hunter (Gerry), Donna Brimhall, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Hawker Funeral Home. Family met with friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Primary Children’s Hospital.