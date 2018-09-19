Clarence F. Gohl

The wheat is in the granaries. Potato trucks are rumbling down the road, carrying the spuds to be loaded into the cellars. Wheel lines are in place to give the sugar beets one last drink before being harvested. Clarence Gohl at age 85 on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family, took his last breath and was carried in the arms of Jesus to his heavenly home.

Clarence was born in Sterling, ID, in September of 1933 to Margaret (Neubauer) and Fred C. Gohl. He graduated from American Falls High School. He attended Idaho State College and completed two certificates in Auto and Diesel Mechanics.

He married Sharon Andersen. They had three children. Clarence worked for Western Equipment Caterpillar, John Deere and farmed with his father on the family homestead. The marriage ended in divorce. He continued to raise his children, work as a tractor mechanic for American Machinery and farm.

He then married his wife of 48 wonderful years, Virginia Smith. Side by side she worked with him to develop and expand the farm. She became a supportive parent to his children and a caring, loving member of his extended family.

Clarence was a lifelong active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church serving on councils, committees, and sang in the church choir. As a snowbird, he was involved with the choir of American Lutheran Church in Sun City, AZ.

Clarence enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations, RV trips with his Good Sam Club, snowbirding in Arizona, golf, hunting, fishing, traveling, restoring old machinery and “Putzing” around in his shop. He enjoyed visiting with any and all people that he met on his life journey. His legacy for his children, grandchildren and all he met was to have faith and a good worth ethic. “The Farm” became a wonderful, magical holy place for all who came to visit. Clarence will always be remembered for his attention to details.

He is survived by: his wife, Virginia; a daughter, Margaret (Bruce); two sons, Robert (DeeAnn) and Chris (Linda); sisters, Irene Deeg and Emma Lampe; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Arrangements are with Davis-Rose Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in American Falls on Friday, Sept. 28, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorials be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church or charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.