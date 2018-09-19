Christy Seefried Hernandez

Christy (Chris) Seefried Hernandez was born April 13, 1949 to William Fredrick and Shirley May Gneiting Seefried at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID. She was the second of four children born to this family. Christy’s early years were spent in Blackfoot. In 1959, Christy’s parents bought a ranch in Mackay, and moved the family there. Christy graduated from Mackay High School in 1967.

Christy met the love of her life, Johnny R. Hernandez, in Roberts, ID. They were married May 24, 1970, in Idaho Falls. One of the first places they lived was Menan, ID. It was in Menan, that the first of their two sons, Lonnie, was born. In the next three years, they lived all over southern Idaho … Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Howe, Pocatello, American Falls, and Blackfoot.

Their second son, Johnny Jr., was born while the family was living in Blackfoot. Also, while living in Blackfoot, the Teton Dam broke, and the family had about eight feet of water in the house they were living in. Eventually the family would settle in American Falls, where Christy would spend the rest of her life.

Christy worked at various restaurants, as a cook, most of her adult life. Like her mother, Shirley, she was known far and wide as an excellent cook. She loved to visit with anyone and usually had some story to tell in that rapid-fire way she had of talking.

Christy suffered a debilitating stroke in February of 2018. She was left without the use of her right arm or leg. It also caused speech problems that she worked very hard to overcome. This, along with other on-going health issues, forced her to move out of her home in American Falls and into the Power County Hospital Long Term Care Facility. She went to be with her beloved Johnny, peacefully, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Christy is survived by her two sons, Lonnie (Patricia) Hernandez and Johnny (Kathy) Hernandez, all of American Falls; three grandkids, Amanda and Anthony Hernandez, and Stephanie (Rafa) Ramirez; and three great-grandkids. She is also survived by her sisters, Judy (Al) Fulton of Cordova, AK, and Patty (Billie) McDonald of Howe, ID, and her brother Bill (Holly) Seefried of Mackay, ID.

Christy is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 45 years, Johnny.

Funeral services will be held at Powerhouse Christian Fellowship Church, 2905 Sunbeam Road, American Falls, Idaho 83211, Saturday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. A meal will be provided afterward. Burial will be at Mt. McCaleb Cemetery, in Mackay, ID.