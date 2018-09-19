City will enforce existing ordinances

Aberdeen City Council members decided, after much discussion, that they will enforce the city ordinances currently in place instead of trying to change the ordinances to fit what is taking place in Aberdeen.

Mayor Larry Barrett read a letter from an Aberdeen resident stating that there was a business that was operating on his street, which is zoned residential. It first began by only being a truck parking area but now has turned into a semi-truck parking and repair business. The business is being run out of a house in the area.

Councilman Alan Summers said he feels bad about the situation because they are trying to make an honest living, but it is a residential zoned area. Barrett said that business…

