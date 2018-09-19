Things don’t always go as planned, hoped

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

Unfortunately things don’t always go as planned or hoped. And, while last week had its bright spots, once again concerns with our most recent major effort to improve our city have turned up.

In the three conversations/meetings I had last week about the Fort Hall street, water and sewer project the concerns were very real and justified. My further attempts to address them will continue into the weeks to come. The bit of good news is that the water tests passed this last week and the sewer line test should be completed this week. My added apologies for those of you who had your water service shut off for hours rather than an hour or less as your new service lines were connected.

With the water test passed, an increase in productivity should be evident as the new road base should begin to be placed this week. If the sewer tests all pass, the street should be drivable around Tuesday, Sept. 25, as curb, gutter and sidewalk are being formed and poured.

Unfortunately the subcontractor responsible for paving will not be available now until mid-October. I hear your concerns and you have my word that they are being addressed through the avenues the city has available. I may have more positive news for you next week but, will leave you with the worst case scenario for now. I am available at city hall after 4 p.m. if you want to visit with me.

My congratulations go to Fire Chief Pete Williams who on his third attempt secured over $92,000 in a supremely competitive FEMA grant process to replace much needed self-contained-breathing-apparatuses (SCBAs), extra oxygen cylinders and a new fill station for them.

You may recall me writing about the expressed concerns of our city and rural volunteer fire department earlier this summer regarding this critical equipment. The grant funds were very much needed to quickly bring outdated equipment into compliance. With a service, maintenance and replacement plan now in place for the SCBAs and other firefighting clothing and equipment we should be set for the foreseeable future.

My thanks extend to the Power County Commissioners who have once again stepped up to assist in a project relevant to both the county and city. Last Monday the commission agreed to cost share in the planning preparation process of a potential trail from Seagull Bay to Massacre Rock State Park. The commissioners’ contribution of $10,000, along with that of the city, private donors, the recently secured USDA RD grant for $15,000 and the $50,000 Idaho GEM grant submitted this past Monday, will allow all stakeholders to come together to develop terms and conditions as we all work together to enhance the economic viability of our community.

And, while the season’s final numbers won’t be known for a few weeks, my hat is off to Golf Superintendent Cody Moldenhauer for a job very well done this season. I want to also thank the community members who came to work for Cody in either the clubhouse or out on the course; your knowledge of the game and welcoming personalities helped in making this one of the best golf years in recent history. I understand the stress Cody has been under these past years as things never seemed to turn in the right direction at the golf course, it is no small degree of discomfort; but through a direct hands-on approach with a can-do attitude I believe he has finally made the turn! Well done Cody, well done!

While the Fort Hall project has not gone exactly as planned there remains much to be positive about in our community. School Superintendent Randy Jensen and I continue to receive calls from volunteers to help address our generational poverty and mental health crisis. Just so you know our goal is 100. We have a ways to go yet to reach that number. Please consider stepping up. The initial commitment will be one day in November or early December, I hope to see your name on the list of volunteers.

Until next week…