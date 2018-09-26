The Power County Fairboard is accepting applications for the position of Power County Fairgrounds Caretaker and for the position of the William Schroeder Community Building Manager. These are part-time Power County employee positions. Complete job descriptions and application forms may be picked up from the Power County Extension Office at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls. Closing date, November 2, 2018. EO/AA employer.

