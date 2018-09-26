School doing well financially

Financial auditor Morgan Hatt informed Aberdeen School Board members Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, David Wahlen and Sherri Mauroner, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, on the results of the annual audit performed for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. He discussed how the fund balance is doing good and the district is doing well financially.

Hatt said that with the plant facility levy not passing, it will affect the funds this year. If it passes in November, when it goes to vote again, that will be an approval for the next fiscal year, not this one.

He recommended that the district maintain a high fund balance to have a month of reserve…

