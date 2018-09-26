Details and fine print

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

“The devil is in the details” or “Read the fine print” are both analogies that applied to much of last week and the first few days of this week. For me much of last week was spent smoothing out details and figuring out how to deal with the position some smaller print left us in. One of the details you will want to pay particular attention to as you prepare yourself to be an informed voter this November will be made evident in the space to come.

While much of last week was spent on details it was productive especially as we all long for the completion of the Fort Hall street project. My thanks goes out to our local businesses and property owners for your extraordinary patience. It is my hope that Fort Hall will be drivable once again this week. I didn’t say finished I said drivable. Finished won’t be for another month due to the schedule of the paving company. But the road base will be placed and compacted this week and you should have access to the front of your property once again. One caveat will be when new curb, gutter or side walk is placed in front of your driveway. If new concrete is poured on your property it typically take seven days to cure to the point where it can be driven on, it will be passable by foot traffic much sooner though. A detail that some of you will really like is that all of Madison from Oregon Trail to Fort Hall and all of Elevator Street from the railroad tracks to Oregon Trail will also finally be paved. I know the project has been difficult for many but when finished our commercial district will finally be completely paved. That in itself has been needed since the town was moved up from the river’s side. Thank you again for your patience and my door remains open to discussing details.

The fine print got Fire Chief Pete Williams and I last week as we read more closely the FEMA grant award letter Pete had received the week before. He wrote the grant requesting funding for new Self-Contained-Breathing-Apparatuses (SCBAs), a fill station for the SCBAs and an industrial washer and dryer set for their firefighting clothing. The SCBAs were all that was funded. Pete called the grant administrators to plead our case and allow us to use some of the funding for a new fill station but the answer was a definite NO. So while our volunteer firefighters will have their much needed new SCBAs they will lack a way to safely fill them. Temporarily they will need to use the County Search and Rescue’s mobile fill station which leaves the oxygen cylinders exposed during the filling process which is not entirely safe or take them to Rockland or Pocatello to be filled. Needless to say I was on the phone much of last week trying to find funding in the tune of $50,000 for a fill station for the SCBAs. Chief Williams, Rural Fire Commissioner Lynn Scherer, City Clerk Robyn Herndon and I will meet this Tuesday to discuss details on how to best move forward. I am optimistic that a viable solution can be found, we have little choice. More to follow on this topic in October or November.

Where you have a choice in November is to vote for the candidate who opposes the exemption of the Business Personal Property Tax. Alex LaBeau the Executive Director for Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) is once again lobbying for the exemption of the Business Personal Property Tax. What does that mean to you and why should you care? Let me explain. A few years ago the Idaho Legislature exempted all Business Personal Property taxes up to $100,000 which eliminated that tax for 90% of Idaho businesses, it was a fair compromise that left Idaho Cities and Counties whole in terms of tax revenues. Now LaBeau again wants all Business Personal Property Tax exempted. If successful, many taxing districts in Power County will lose over 40% of their tax revenues or those tax burdens will be shifted to you. Where Simplot, Lamb Weston, Idaho Power and the Union Pacific Railroad currently pay for nearly half the associated bonds on our new schools, hospital and many other County improvements the burden of those bonds would be completely absorbed by each of us; in effect our taxes will double. If LaBeau is successful the improvements you have seen in our community the last 20 years will be the last of their kind. And while every entity in Power County works diligently to maintain and improve what they have and provide you with the best possible service that too will end or diminish severely. Ask the question of the candidates if you get the chance and pay attention to the details of their answer, then vote to keep our community functional.

Until next week…