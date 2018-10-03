Thresher two positions

HELP WANTED
We are looking to fill two positions in our
American Falls location. Must be able to pass a background check and drug screen. Willing to work in a
dusty environment, not afraid of heights.
Able to do light maintenance.
Full time, year-round employment, Some overtime throughout the year. 1 month of harvest hours.
Full medical, dental, vision and disability coverage. 401k. 15 days paid time off. Starting pay 12.50 and up, depending on experience.
Please pick up application at
119 Harrison St, American Falls. EOE