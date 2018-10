Pebble Creek Ski Area needs Ski and Snowboard instructors. Winter employment with ski privileges. Must complete 8 week course. Classes start Monday, October 15, 7 p.m. for Snowboarding and Tuesday, October 16, 7 p.m. for Skiing. For details go to www.pebblecreekskiarea.com, under contact us, drop down to Instructor Training or call 208-775-4452 – option 3.

