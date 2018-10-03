Linda Bohrer, 75

Linda Chandler Bohrer, 75, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at her residence in Blackfoot.

Linda was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Blackfoot, ID, to Sam and Opal Chandler. She attended school in Springfield and Aberdeen. Her lifelong pursuit of learning saw her attending classes at Idaho State University, Utah State University as well as Mohegan Community College in Connecticut.

Linda met Herb Bohrer when they were both working at facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory, and they were eventually married on Aug. 17, 1968. Their marriage saw them move to Nevada, Oklahoma, California, Connecticut and Hawaii, but her home was always in Springfield.

Linda was both an exceptional athlete and student, with a keen interest in government and politics. Whether attending Girls State in high school or political events in adulthood, she remained interested in government and current events her entire life.

She loved playing baseball, ice skating and swimming at the gravel pits, and looked forward to each new sports season. Although her love of the Dallas Cowboys ended in 1989, she loved watching football, baseball, basketball and the United States Olympic Teams, as well as following Aberdeen High School’s sports teams.

She also loved to read, and insisted that just because the presents she bought her grandkids each Christmas were the size, shape and hardness of a book, they might not be books this year.

Her proudest accomplishment was raising her three sons, Steve, Jason and Dan. She held them to high standards and taught them to value reading and learning inside and outside a classroom.

Linda was active in the Springfield Domestic Science Club and was the chairman of the Springfield Cemetery District and a board member of Living Independently For Everyone.

She was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her family were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on November 25, 1983.

Linda is survived by sons Steve (Jennie) Bohrer of Ammon, ID; Jason (Heidi) Bohrer of Bismarck, ND; Daniel (Amy) Bohrer of Lehi, UT; sisters Penny Peters, Kay Savage and Cheri Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her parents, Sam and Opal, and a granddaughter, Eve.

A funeral service was held Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Ward chapel in Springfield. A viewing was held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Friday September 28, 2018 from 6-8:00 p.m., as well as a short viewing at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.