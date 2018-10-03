Theda Marie Phillips Chapple passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the age of 98. She was born in Aberdeen, ID, on Friday, Feb. 13, 1920 to Leonard Harvey and Jennie May Slaugh Phillips. She was the youngest of six children.

She attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph William Chapple of Spanish Fork, UT, on Jan. 2, 1941. They settled in Aberdeen where they raised their eight children. They owned and operated a commercial fishing business in the local area.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in various capacities dutifully. Theda had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and faithfully attended the temple regularly. She was a strong, humble woman who truly exemplified the qualities of a follower of Christ. She always had a strong focus on the importance of family throughout her life. There was never a time when someone was not welcomed into her home with open arms. All of her family and friends have felt her unconditional love and forgiveness. She truly was an amazing woman in all aspects of her life. Her long life of devoted service and fellowship will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; siblings; husband; four children, Phil, Dale, Carla and Gary; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia. She is survived by: children, Dennis Sr. (Kay) Chapple of Ogden, UT; Robin (Dixie) Chapple of Pocatello, ID; Don Dance of Pocatello, ID; Jeanine Roberts of Pocatello, ID; Lori (Henry) Rupp of Aberdeen, ID; 29 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A Viewing was held Monday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen LDS Church, 149 West Central Ave., Aberdeen, ID. A viewing was held prior to the service Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at the same location. Internment was at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.