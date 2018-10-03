Annexation? Still seeking answers

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

Annexation? Short answer: We are still seeking answers to expected questions. Long answer: No one associated with the city wants the possible annexation of three various areas of city impact to fail should we proceed. More importantly no one at the city wants the costs associated with installation of needed new infrastructure and the maintenance of existing and new infrastructure to exceed revenues gained through additional taxes collected due to annexation. In a meeting last Thursday with the city attorney several questions and concerns arose in regard to new water and sewer services, easements for garbage collection and livestock. Speaking of livestock I heard two good arguments for chickens (hens or fryers only) to be allowed in city limits a few weeks ago that I plan to pose to the council before snow flies. Stay tuned for that – they allow chickens in the city limits of the most populated state capital in the United States.

In round rough numbers it costs about $100 a linear foot to install water and sewer lines. As we look at potential annexation that cost and the time in which those services have to be provided by the city and when a property owner has to connect to the system become very critical as we weigh costs incurred to revenue gained or Return On Investment (ROI). No small consideration is the cost to that property owner who has to eventually connect to city services as distances from available services vary greatly throughout the three considered areas of annexation. Those areas which have or could have livestock associated with them would be zoned to allow for the continuation of those practices. Sanitation or garbage collection easements would have to be worked out as would the current requirements of gutter, curb and sidewalk along streets.

Back to my short answer: We are not charging in blindly. Due diligence and due process will be done. As we proceed to get more answers to questions I am certain many will have, the council will make an informed decision as to whether to proceed with annexation or not. If and when that time comes you will read about it here as well as in the public notices section of The Power County Press. Affected property owners will be contacted directly. You won’t have to guess if we are proceeding in your area of city impact with annexation.

You shouldn’t have to guess on the completion date of Fort Hall either, but the plan got rearranged. The concrete for the curb and gutter from Harrison to Highway 39 will be here Monday instead of Thursday, which explains why much of last week was spent prepping for curb and gutter and not laying road base the length of the street. The street is open from Adams to Ace Hardware right now and the entire street should be open by Friday. Superintendent Daren Dahlke intends to do garbage collection on Fort Hall by the end of the week. Sidewalks and ADA ramps will be next with asphalt following on October 22.

You will recall that I wrote Fire Chief Pete Williams was successful in receiving a FEMA grant for $92,000. We thought that it would purchase Self-Contained-Breathing-Apparatuses (SCBAs) and a fill station for them. It only included the SCBAs. In a meeting last Tuesday with Rural Fire Commissioner Lynn Scherer, Assistant Chiefs Coppock and McLean, and Trisha Mitchell we came up with three plans that will provide for the purchase of the fill station. Two of the plans involve grants while the third is the outright purchase of the fill station with three-quarters of the funds coming from Rural Fire and one-quarter from the city. My thanks and that of the city to commissioner Scherer for providing much of the needed funding should we not be successful in the grants.

The sage answer would be: Things don’t always go as planned but if you don’t have a plan you never know how they are going.

Until next week…

