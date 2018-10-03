AFHS girls’ soccer downs Tigers, Panthers

by Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
The American Falls High School girls’ soccer team handily beat Aberdeen on Monday, Sept. 24, with a score of 8-2.
Halle Romero scored three goals, Mackenzie Long scored three goals, Jessica Martinez scored one goal and Lauren Andrews scored one goal.
Coach Nate Armstrong appreciated the good performance, but …
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!