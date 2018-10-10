Gus Morgan Kuttler passed away Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Pingree, ID, peacefully in his sleep.

Gus was born to Ralph Dennis Kuttler “RD” and Cindy Sue Kuttler in Pocatello, ID, on July 26, 1996. Gus graduated from American Falls High School in 2015. He was a faithful employee at AMS where he worked as a Rubber Coater.

Gus was an avid team roper, where he excelled and won many buckles and saddles along with many other awards and trophies. He was the District 4 Champion Heeler in 2013 with his partner, Tyler Scherer, and several state qualifications. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many of his days on the mountain with his brother, Max, or on the river fishing with Ronnie Turner. No one could pull the trigger as fast as Gus. When Gus wasn’t found at work or roping, he enjoyed making videos on his You Tube channel under the alias “Cowboy Dipper” where he had many followers, and everyone loved his weekly videos about various things.

Gus loved all, mainly his siblings, but he truly bonded with his nieces and nephews. Rain or snow, sunny or not, Gus could be found jumping on the tramp or playing a game with all of them. In true tribute of Gus’s heart was when he had a saddle that he had won, built specifically for his youngest niece Kimber. He was proud of this accomplishment and giving the saddle to her was a moment he held dear to his heart. Gus was loved by many and never a day went by that his smile didn’t bring light to every place he went. He was always a positive person and he never strayed from doing the right thing. He was the toughest, most kind person you could ever meet. There will never be another Gus. Gus lived his life being a cowboy and he was very passionate about it. He and RD had a quote they would want to share now and always, “Long live cowboys!”

Gus leaves behind his mother, Cindy Sue Kuttler; his brother, Max (ShyAnne) Kuttler; niece Kimber Sue; brother, Tennessee (Krista) Nix; nieces, Macarti and Jentry; and nephew, Ira; brother, Justin (Shawna) Kuttler; nieces, Alyssa and Hayley; and nephew, Jordan; sister, Tanji Kuttler; niece, Anikka and Amiyah Flores; and nephew, Anthony Kuttler; grandma Lillian Morgan and grandma Joan Carr; along with many more aunts, uncles and cousins. He is reunited with R.D. Kuttler, Ralph Kuttler, Kenny Morgan, Jeff Morgan, Floyd Carr and Floyd “Punk” Carr.

The visitation was from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho St., American Falls, ID. The funeral was at 12 noon on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Power County Fair Grounds. Interment will be at the Falls View Cemetery.