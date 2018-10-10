September 16, 1936 – October 6, 2018

Frieda Justina Pahl, 82, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. She passed away from complications due to Parkinson’s and dementia.

Frieda was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada and moved to Pleasant Valley, west of American Falls, when her mother Erna married Albert Ruff in 1946. She attended school in American Falls and furthered her education at St. Anthony’s Mercy Hospital and became a registered nurse in 1958.

She married James Pahl on March 8, 1959 in American Falls. They moved to North Dakota for one year, then returned to American Falls to help with the family farm when her stepfather suddenly passed away. They have remained on the family farm ever since.

She enjoyed her life on the farm and was a loving mother and immaculate housewife. Frieda was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays and for the Fall harvest crew. She worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Pocatello and Power County Hospital in American Falls.

Frieda retired from nursing to focus her time on raising her children and living on the farm.

Frieda is survived by: her husband of 59 years, James Pahl; son, Jeff (Tana), and their children, Jeminee (Mike), Jantzen (Corina) Bayley, (Casey); son, Greg (Julie), and their children Wes, (Brianne), Dakotah (Lance) and Scout (Jordan); daughter, Camille (Cami) Cadran, (Dave) and their children Mia and Sophie. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Roman, Asher, and Bode. Surviving siblings include Sherman Ruff, Randee Jablonski and Eugene Ruff. She is predeceased by her stepfather and mother, Albert and Erna (Stuber) Ruff of American Falls.

The family gives their greatest and warmest gratitude to their many personal caregivers and also to Encompass Home Health and Hospice that have spent so much time caring for Frieda.

A visitation/viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho St., American Falls. The funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at American Falls Community Church, 745 Bennett Ave., American Falls. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at American Falls Community Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.