Dr. Louis Don Ringe passed away on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, following a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 16, 1930 to Louis and Phyllis (Collings) Ringe in American Falls, ID.

He attended American Falls High School and was a three-sport athlete, highlighted by his role as starting center on AFHS’s state championship basketball team in 1946. He graduated in 1948 with a full scholarship to play football at the University of Idaho. While at UI, he was also a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and the Air Force ROTC.

Don graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor’s degree in geology. He married Ann Louise Luedke in Genesee, ID, in 1953. Shortly thereafter he was deployed to serve in Korea as a commissioned officer in the Air Force. On return, he worked as a field geologist for several oil companies in Canada and Wyoming. Don received a Master’s degree in geology in 1957 from the University of Idaho and his Ph.D. in geology from Washington State University in 1961. His teaching career began at Central Washington University (CWU) in 1961 and continued at Pacific Lutheran University in 1966. Don returned to CWU in 1968 as a professor of geology and continued teaching there until his retirement in 1993.

Don had a lifelong love of outdoor activities, golf, traveling and family. His family fondly remembers numerous car trips with stops enroute at every roadcut and scenic viewpoint for pictures of hanging valleys, reverse faults and pillow basalt.

Don is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Ann; sons, Mitch (Judy Marie), Brad (Cookie) and Pat (Allison); grandchildren, Brooke, Lauren, Tyler, Christopher and Andrea; and two great-grandchildren, Vera and Juniper.

Memorial services were held at First Lutheran Church, 512 N. Ruby, on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice Friends in Ellensburg (Hospice-Friends.org).