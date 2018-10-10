Nyle Kay Thornley, 63

Nyle Kay Thornley passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in his home, in Boise, ID, of natural causes.

Nyle was born on March 20, 1955 in Power County, ID, at Harms Memorial Hospital to Newell Kendell Thornley and Anna Mary (Wraspir) Thornley. Nyle was the youngest of five children. He lived in Aberdeen, ID, all through school and graduated from Aberdeen High School Class of 1973.

He was a man of many talents, from driving 18 wheelers hauling harvest, working on tractors and other big equipment, and he was known by many for his ability as a mechanic for automobiles which he learned from his father and brothers. Nyle worked as a mechanic for over 45 years and also was a clock repairman for a number of years. He took early retirement the spring of 2017 and spent his days with his loyal companion of eight years, Tinkerbell.

Nyle was with his first wife, RaeAnn (Hardister) Thornley, for 14 years and they shared three children, Jason S. Mango, Pocatello, ID, Hilary D. Thornley and Krystal L. Thornley of Boise, ID. Nyle remarried years later and was a proud step-father to Otto Paris, Reuben Paris, Eli Paris and Katie Paris. He also was known as Papa Nyle to his grandchildren, Shay Leigh Fergison, Sean G. Newsom, Madison L. Newsom, Jessica Pena, Andrea Bird, Zoey Paris and Axel Short. Nyle had very special places in his heart for all of them, as well as his daughter-in-law, Katie Mango, and his two sons-in-law, Donovan Sallee and Ryan Kellogg. He is also survived by two older siblings, Patty Clements and her husband Arlen Clements and his brother Robert Thornley and his wife Sally Thornley, as well as his sister-in-law Christine Thornley. He has many nephews and nieces as well as great-nephews and nieces and even some great-great-nephews and nieces who he loved all very dearly.

Nyle was preceded in death by his mother and father, Newell and Anna Thornley, his two older brothers Michael Thornley and William Thornley and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Thornley and one brother-in-law, Gilbert Vasquez, who we know were there to welcome him home with loving arms along with many friends and other relatives.

There will be a burial of his remains in the spring of 2019 in Aberdeen.

He was a great man and is missed by many and was loved by what seems to be thousands.