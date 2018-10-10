Times Sports

Tiger football team pounces on Marsing

The Aberdeen High School football team traveled to Marsing on Friday, Oct. 5, to take on the Marsing Huskies. The Tiger team came home victorious 67-18. This win puts the Tigers with a 3-3 overall record. They have a 1-1 conference record with two conference games yet to play.

“We took this week to work on our core fundamentals of what we do and the players did a great job. Our line owned the line of scrimmage….

