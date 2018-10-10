Times Top News

Community Christmas concert features community band, choirs

The Aberdeen Arts Council is calling all musicians to consider taking part in an annual Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. This inaugural gala will be the first concert in the new Aberdeen High School Auditorium, and will host a community band, directed by Colin O’Brien, and a community choir directed by Liz Hall.

“We are so thrilled to …

