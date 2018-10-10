Tailgate, rivalry was cool

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

I was at the Idaho State versus Idaho tailgate and game last Saturday and in light of what happened in our nation’s capital it was pretty cool. It was nice to see the rivalry renewed. It was nicer still to see Bengals and Vandals at many of the tailgates true friends, some were even married to each other. The rivalry was there have no doubt, but it held no animosity, it was not contentious, people demonstrated that they could still support something and not let it destroy the fabric of a community. As was predicted the Vandals were beaten badly and while I would have liked to have seen a different result I was happy for the Bengals and Pocatello. It is no small thing to have success where success has been long vacant from the atmosphere of the university and the city. You could see it on all the faces of those wearing orange and black.

At one of the tailgates I was asked by a community member when I was going to publish my book. “My book?” I said. I thought they were referring to a compilation of my columns, but no the reference was in regard to all the letters I must be getting on the Fort Hall project. Although I have received two letters most correspondence has been in person or by phone. And, in a general response I said, “I sympathize with their frustration.” It seems that while progress is still made it has not been in the order I have described herein as of late. The street is more or less drivable now as curb, gutter and sidewalks are being placed and asphalt is still scheduled for the week of October 22. I am hopeful that the schedule will remain as such.

I had been hoping against hope that the golf course would have a successful year and thanks to Superintendent Cody Moldenhauer and its many patrons and visitors it did. A few years ago you may recall that the city had to transfer tens of thousands of dollars from the police and other non-enterprise city accounts to bail golf out of a significant hole. The council at that time expressed that they would be pleased with any deficit less than $15,000. Well, including the purchase of two surplus greens and fringe mowers from Idaho Falls at the very end of the season golf finished less than $8,500 in the red. The mowers cost $5,400 and were much needed. The balance of funds was transferred from parks.

At last Wednesday’s council meeting funds were approved for the purchases of new budgeting, accounting and payroll software which should bring new efficiencies to our administration. Clerk Robyn Herndon and Deputy Clerk Terri Miller are reviewing software packages that will best meet our needs. Also, on the administrative front it won’t be long before your payments can be made by debit/credit card at city hall. The transfer from the current system to the new one will take a bit of time, but our goal is to have everything in place in January. Also, beginning next month we will review and revise our strategic plan and it too should be finalized late this coming winter.

And, as winter is just around the corner and my tomatoes and peppers will freeze for good this week, I am excited to announce that the Dual Enrollment Plant Science class at the high school has just completed the installation of five new hydroponics systems. Fresh tomatoes, peppers, herbs and lettuce will be available for the holidays and into next May. The students will be developing a marketing plan for the produce not used in our salsa making contest. A thought is to donate much of the produce to families who cannot afford to buy fresh. The students and I are excited about the new learning opportunities. New learning opportunities abound throughout the ag program, the high school and the district thanks to the innovations of many and the support of the board of trustees. Like the game last Saturday I see it as a win-win.

Until next week…